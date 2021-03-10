Pippa Middleton spotted after Meghan Markle refers to sister Kate in Oprah interview

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton was photographed during a scooter ride with her young son Arthur this week.

In the snaps, which were published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, Kate Middleton's sister could be seen enjoying the fun outing with her two-year-old.

The doting mum wore black skinny jeans, a white wool coat by Harris Wharf London, trainers and stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses as she rode her scooter, while little Arthur wore jeans and a matching light blue wool coat.

It was safety first for the pair, who both donned helmets that matched their outfits, and as well as her handbag, Pippa also had a net bag strapped to her back through which different sports balls could be seen, including football and rugby balls.

The 37-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, was spotted with her son in West London.

The sighting came just days after Meghan Markle's highly publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan addressed rumours of an argument with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Pippa is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews

During the conversation, Meghan clarified: "It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something but she owned it and she apologised and she bought me flowers and a note apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone."

"Did you make Kate cry?" Oprah asked, to which Meghan said, after pausing: "No, no, the reverse happened. And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone."

Pippa and her sister are very close

"She's a good person," the Duchess, who is also pregnant with her second child, added.

Carole Middleton confirmed the news of Pippa's pregnancy in an interview with Good Housekeeping last week.

Pippa is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, the estate of former Conservative MP Richard Benyon.

