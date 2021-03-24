Anton Du Beke and wife Hannah discuss their emotional IVF journey and her endometriosis battle The couple are doting parents to twins

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah have opened up about their IVF journey and her battle with endometriosis during Wednesday's Lorraine.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 54, and his partner, 43, are doting parents to twins George and Henrietta, who turn four next week.

During the candid chat, Hannah revealed how she told the professional dancer about her endometriosis pretty early on in their relationship due to the swelling caused by the endometriosis.

"The problem with me is, it's quite hard to hide," she explained. "It was one of those things where on a monthly basis, I looked like I was six months pregnant.

"One of the side effects is obviously the pain, but I had tremendous swelling… I was one of those women who was most asked that dreaded question, 'When's it due?'"

Anton and Hannah appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday

Anton then added: "It's one of those perverse things endometriosis, where if you're a woman who wants to have children and you have endometriosis and you find you can't have children, then the bloating looks like you're pregnant.

"People are like, 'Oh marvellous, you must be so delighted,' it's sort of compounded somehow."

Of their IVF journey, Hannah said: "Once you go down that route, then it is something you're very much doing together."

The couple are doting parents to George and Henrietta

Something she couldn't have done without Anton, which included administering some of her injections in her bottom. "There was nothing glamorous or romantic [about that]," she laughed.

In June, the couple opened up to HELLO! about their journey to conceive the twins. "Hannah suffers from endometriosis and we weren't able to have children so went down the IVF route," he said at the time. "I think Hannah always saw her life as having children in it."

The couple married on 20 April 2017 - five years to the day after they met at a dinner at Wentworth Golf Club. "I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my life. She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning. And she was bright and funny as well, so she was perfect," he added.

