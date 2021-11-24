Why Princess Eugenie's 1990 christening was a rather loud affair Sarah Ferguson's daughter seemed to object

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank christened their first child, August Philip Hawke at All Saints Chapel in the Royal Lodge at Windsor on 21 November. It was a first for the royal family with a double baptism of baby August and Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas.

The christening of sweet baby boy August, aged nine months, no doubt brought back memories of her own children's baptisms for grandmother Sarah Ferguson. At baby Eugenie's christening in December 1990, the ceremony didn't quite go to plan

Infant Princess Eugenie reportedly cried through the entire ceremony.

In an unearthed People magazine article from January 1991, the publication wrote: "Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena, second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, outwailed even the church organ during her 15-minute baptism, a Dec. 23 ceremony that was unusual in both its timing and its site."

Oh dear, that must have been a trying 15 minutes for her mother Sarah and then-husband Prince Andrew.

The christening of Princess Eugenie

The magazine referred to the 'timing and site', as Eugenie was nine months old at her christening - much older than a baby's age at a traditional royal baptism, which is normally held around three or four months.

The reason for the delay was said to be down to Sarah waiting for a gap in Andrew's work schedule when he was a naval flight officer.

In terms of the venue, royal babies are usually christened at Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle. However, Princess Eugenie's big day was part of a normal Sunday service at the St Mary Magdelene Church at Sandringham. Fascinating stuff!

Princess Eugenie was photographed on her way to the event

Royal babies are normally baptised wearing the royal Honiton lace christening gown, which was made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841. The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and many more royals were all christened wearing the special family heirloom.

However, following the baptism of Lady Louise Windsor in 2004, it was decided the ancient garment was too delicate to be used again.

As a result, the Queen commissioned an exact replica of the 1841 christening gown to replace the original robe. The new gown has since been worn by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Archie Harrison and James, Viscount Severn.