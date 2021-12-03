Exclusive: Sarah-Jane Crawford welcomes second baby with partner Brian Barry-Murphy – see photo The TV presenter is now a mum-of-two

A huge congratulations to Sarah-Jane Crawford and her partner Brian Barry-Murphy who have welcomed their second baby together! The presenter and her football manager partner revealed the happy news exclusively to HELLO! and we are over the moon for the couple.

Sarah and Brian shared a gorgeous picture showing them cuddling their new daughter. The couple can be seen beaming from ear to ear whilst the newborn is wrapped up in a white blanket.

The baby joins big sister Summer, age one, and no doubt her sibling will be filled with excitement at the new family member.

Sarah-Jane and Brian with their new daughter

In November, Sarah-Jane revealed the gender of her baby on her Instagram page by sharing a sweet clip in which she popped a balloon and pink confetti spilt out.

She wrote: "Are we having a boy or a girl!?! *I sort of already knew. So I thought after the balloon reveal I’d celebrate with Summer and some of the fam by having a themed lunch with a spectacular cake!!"

Sarah-Jane's baby gender reveal moment

And in July, Sarah-Jane exclusively shared her pregnancy news with HELLO!, telling us: "I'm having another baby!" "It's one of those things that's a little bit surreal," she added. "I never thought I'd have one baby, let alone two."

With just 16 months between Summer and the new baby, Sarah-Jane told us she was up for the challenge.

Sarah-Jane and daughter Summer

"People say, 'Oh, brilliant, our kids grew up together, they're best friends'. I think there's a lot of practical reasons and emotional reasons, in terms of siblings, why it's good," said the star, who suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Summer and was advised she may need to turn to IVF to have children.

"But I don't think I've necessarily had the luxury to think, 'You know what, I'll space them out a bit'."

