Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has revealed that his wife, Hannah Summers, was reduced to tears when he was made a guest judge on the show this month.

The professional dancer, who was first to be voted off in this, was given the temporary role after Motsi Mabuse was forced to quarantine at home following an urgent trip to Germany.

READ: Strictly star Anton du Beke opens up about secret wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton du Beke invites us inside his home for playtime with the twins

During a chat with the Mail on Sunday, 54-year-old Anton shared: "My wife cried when I told her but I also thought that it would give me something to do for the rest of the series.

MORE: Strictly fans saying same thing about Anton Du Beke as judge

READ: Craig Revel Horwood on why Anton du Beke will be 'difficult to remove' from panel

"When you're voted off at the beginning you have nothing to do, it's easy not to feel part of the show because you're sitting in the audience watching everyone else dance. So thank goodness they gave me the judging job."

Anton and Hannah share two children together

Despite leaving the series on week one alongside former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, the surprise judging role gave Anton the boost he really needed. "Thank goodness they gave me that job," he added. "My ego was around my ankles after getting booted off first this year."

READ: Dawn French clarifies Strictly comment following 'dig' at Anton du Beke

Anton is a huge fan favourite, having been on the BBC show for 16 years. Over the course of his tenure, he has partnered up with Lesley Garrett, Kate Garraway, Ann Widdecombe, Lesley Joseph and Emma Barton.

The couple married in 2016

Away from the dancefloor, Anton is married to marketing professional Hannah. They tied the knot back in 2016 and welcomed their twins, George and Henrietta, in March 2017.

The couple are very private about their personal life and don't often share details of their relationship. However, in June, Anton and Hannah opened up about their family life during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Admitting they have no plans to expand their family, the pro dancer said: "Neither of us is getting any younger so we're not planning to have any more children. We have been blessed with our incredible son and daughter, so we're happy."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.