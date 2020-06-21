Anton du Beke on the joys of fatherhood and rushing son George to hospital The dancer shares twins George and Henrietta with his wife Hannah

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke opens his heart about falling in love with his wife and his joy at being a father to IVF twins, as he invites HELLO! to an exclusive family photoshoot in his garden.

"I am absolutely loving every single second of it," says Anton, appearing in his first ever photoshoot with wife Hannah and their three-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

"I would have a hundred children if we were younger, wealthier and had a big enough house. I love it more than anything."

The dancing pro, who reached Strictly's final last year with partner Emma Barton, says having to be away from his family to quarantine with colleagues when they film group dances would be "difficult".

"Potentially we will end up in a hotel for a couple of weeks or a month," he says. "That's what has been spoken about and has been provisionally pencilled in. Everything else is contingencies but we're waiting for instructions and the situation is massively fluid at the moment so we will see what happens.

"It will be lovely to be with my Strictly family - they are terrific and I love them all - but being without Hannah and the children will be difficult, especially after having all this time together. I'm hoping we're not going to have to do it but we will wait and see."

He also explains the reason why George was rushed into hospital recently, revealing that the little boy had an abscess on his leg that needed surgery. He says: "We weren't sure if he had been bitten but it suddenly became this massive thing. I showed it to my doctor on Facetime and George got whisked straight to hospital, where he stayed for two nights.

"Hannah was there the first day and night, then I took over. The general anaesthetic part was scary but George was amazing and so calm. The doctors thought he was an absolute superstar. They are very happy with his recovery."

Anton, 53, also tells how he and Hannah, who married in 2017, turned to IVF to conceive the twins. "Hannah suffers from endometriosis and we weren't able to have children so went down the IVF route. I think Hannah always saw her life as having children in it."

The couple married on 20 April 2017 - five years to the day after they met at a dinner at Wentworth Golf Club. "I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my life. She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning. And she was bright and funny as well, so she was perfect," he says.

