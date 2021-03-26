Emily Ratajkowski's fans left confused after model confirms baby's gender

New mum Emily Ratajkowski delighted fans when she confirmed her baby's gender as she shared a beautiful picture of her breastfeeding her newborn.

"Beautiful boy," she captioned the intimate shot of her and Sylvester Apollo Bear on Instagram.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the picture, with fellow model Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk and Ashley Graham all replying with red heart and kiss emojis.

Others, however, couldn't help but question why Emily had revealed the gender of her baby after telling Vogue back in October that she didn't want to reveal it until "our child is 18".

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she told the fashion publication last year.

"Correct me if I'm wrong but wasn't your baby gender neutral?" one commented on Emily's post. A second added: "Maybe my memory is becoming bad, but I thought you said the baby was going to tell you the preferred gender once old enough."

Emily pictured with her son Sylvester

A third remarked: "Did you just misgender your baby?"

Other fans were quick to jump to her defence, clarifying that what she really meant was that she wouldn't "force" gender stereotypes on her baby.

"I think she just meant she's not gonna force gender stereotypes on him or make him feel like he needs to identify a certain way," one wrote, whilst a second added: "She never denied that her baby is a biological boy. It's about his identity that he can choose when he is old enough."

Indeed, in the article published last year, Emily added: "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."