Bindi Irwin and husband, Chandler Powell, have welcomed a baby girl and confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on Friday.

The star shared a photo of her bundle of joy on Instagram and revealed all the details, inducing her name.

Bindi, 22, wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi and Chandler shared the sweet posts introducing their daughter

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin opened up about becoming a mother ahead of the birth and gushed about what her wildlife warrior father would have thought about becoming a granddad.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa," she told ET ahead of the new season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect.

The couple have been excitedly awaiting their arrival

"But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Her mum, Terri added that her husband - who died in 2006 - would have been "over the moon" and joked: "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones.

