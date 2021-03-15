Christine Lampard welcomes second child with husband Frank - see sweet announcement The couple made the announcement on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Christine Lampard and her husband Frank, who have welcomed their second child!

Taking to Instagram to share the first baby photo, the proud mum gushed: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard!

"We are completely in love @franklampard."

Christine and Frank are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

The couple confirmed their second pregnancy in a heartwarming post back in January. Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, the Loose Women star remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Shortly after the announcement, Christine revealed her reservations about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, and how she felt about spending the majority of her pregnancy under lockdown restrictions.

"It's a strange time to be pregnant, as much as it is quite stressful because you are trying to take care of everything, yourself and this little baby," she explained on Loose Women. "But on the flip side, you can't go out, you can't go partying, you don't feel like you are missing out on anything because none of your friends and family are doing it either.

Christine and Frank on their wedding day

"It is a bizarrely odd time to be pregnant but quite appropriate because no one else is enjoying themselves."

Addressing the prospect of giving birth during the pandemic, she added: "It's a lot to do with the unknown, you don't quite know what the outcome is going to be, you just have to look after yourself as best you can. Hospital appointments have changed, you can't bring people with you and stuff, and that's fine... that's what you have to do.

The TV star shared this snap to confirm her second pregnancy

"I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point. Hopefully, the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around.

"There is just a lot of uncertainty and you are just trying to be overly protective. I really do try to be as cautious as I possibly can... but it's a bit lonely going to hospital appointments on your own all the time."

