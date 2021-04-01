Kate Middleton to share new photo of Prince Louis this month? April is set to be a big month for the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently enjoying Easter break with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there's even more reason for them to celebrate at the end of the month.

William and Kate's youngest child Louis is set to turn three on 23 April and it's likely that the couple will share a new photo of their son to mark his big day.

The Cambridges traditionally release new images of their children on their birthdays and special occasions, such as Christmas, with mum Kate taking the official photographs.

WATCH: Kate speaks about getting messy while taking Prince Louis' birthday photos

Last year, the Duke and Duchess released a series of adorable shots of Louis getting messy with rainbow coloured paint, to celebrate his second birthday.

A few weeks later Kate spoke to This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield about the chaos that ensued behind the scenes when taking the photos of her son.

The royal mum joked to the TV duo: "I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn't documented but I was pretty much... I looked like Louis at the end of those."

The Cambridges with their children in December

There's also even more reason for the Cambridges to celebrate later this month – two days before Louis' birthday, the Queen will mark her 95th birthday on 21 April, and William and Kate will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April.

Last year, the royal couple shared a throwback photo of them leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony in 2011 on Kensington Royal's Instagram account and thanked fans for their well wishes, saying: "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"

