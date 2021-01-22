Mrs Hinch has a genius £11 storage hack for her baby buggy  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch has shared plenty of impressive storage tips over the years with her Instagram followers. From the infamous grey caddy to the wicker boxes on her stairs, now she's given all the baby mamas and papas a tip for their prams - a buggy pouch that attaches to the handle.

During an eBay Hinch haul, the pregnant cleanfluencer showed off some purchases for her new nursery. We watched as she unveiled wooden light switch covers and cute wooden cameras but it was her buggy storage that made us stop. How practical!

The black and grey (but of course!) buggy organiser will be one of those gifts that keep on giving for busy mums and dads.

The pushchair baby bag - which comes in various colours - has six pockets to avoid clutter, and it's ideal for storing baby supplies for when you're on the go. Mrs Hinch described it as "brilliant" and joked that she uses the pouch more as a handbag.

Mrs Hinch photographed at Lapland UK with her buggy pouch on display

You can fit in baby bottles on both sides, the front side could be handy to store your mobile phone and there's also a middle compartment bag with a removable partition.

Follow Sophie - aka Mrs Hinch - on Instagram as she runs through even more of her practical purchases for baby number two. She's yet to reveal her due date but it looks like it could well be just weeks away.

