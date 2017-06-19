Top tips to help your baby sleep well and keep cool in hot weather

After months of low temperatures and rain, the hot weather is finally here! And with the heat comes sleepless nights and concerns that the high night-time temperatures could have a negative effect on the health of our little ones.

It's important that babies are kept cool in the sweltering heat. They can't manage high temperatures so easily and can become very ill in hot weather - so get ready to say bye-bye to hot blankets and hello to cool fans!

RELATED: 23 personalised baby grows & bodysuits that are just perfect for the special little one in your life

MORE: 8 best baby play mats to entertain and educate your little one from home

Top tips to help your baby stay cool at night during the heatwave

Run them a cool bath before bedtime

Keep your child's bedroom cool during the day by closing blinds or curtains. You can also use a fan to circulate the air in the room, but don't aim it directly on the baby.

Cordless fan with nightlight, £29.99, Amazon

Only use cotton bed sheets and avoid any waterproof mattress covering as this will hold heat and make your baby sweat.

If your baby falls asleep in their pram, be aware that prams can soon become hot and airless. If your child falls asleep in their car seat, make sure they are protected from direct sunlight and never leave your baby unsupervised.

SnoozeShade Universal fit pram and buggy shade, £23.99, Amazon

Keep nightwear and bedclothes to a minimum. Consider putting them in just a nappy with a single well-secured sheet that won't work loose and cover their face or get entangled during the night.

A nursery thermometer will help you monitor the temperature of your baby's room. Your baby will sleep most comfortably when their room is between 16C (61F) and 20C (68F).

GroEgg colour-changing room thermometer, £27.98, Amazon

Use ice to cool down the room: Large bottles of frozen water, placed in the baby's room may help to cool the air as they melt overnight.

Avoid dehydration: Like adults, babies and young children need to drink plenty of fluids to avoid becoming dehydrated. If you're breastfeeding your baby, you don't need to give them water as well as breast milk. However, they may want to breastfeed more than usual. If you're bottle-feeding, as well as their usual milk feeds, you can give your baby cooled boiled water throughout the day. If your baby wakes at night, they'll probably want milk.

Bebamour 6-36 months sippy cup, £19.99, Amazon

Consider changing rooms: If your baby still sleeps in your room or their nursery is too hot, consider temporarily moving the baby to a cooler room.

Use cotton nappies instead of disposable ones. Some mums find that babies can get uncomfortable when sweat collects around the synthetic waistband of a nappy.

Bambino reusable cotton nappy, was £15.99 now £8.75, Amazon

Use a cool wet flannel on their forehead. Try placing a cool wet flannel on your baby's forehead for a short while if they are reaally struggling with the heat. This is a good tip if the child or baby is very upset, as they are likely to make themselves even hotter when they are distressed.

RELATED: 8 baby bouncer chairs and swings your little one will love

MORE: 9 best prams for your baby – including brands loved by Kate and Meghan

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page