Jamie Oliver delighted his fans when he shared a new photo of his upcoming cookbook to Instagram on Wednesday – and it features his family.

The lovely cover of the new book, called Together, is made up of a sweet snapshot of Jamie and wife Jools alongside three of their children.

The long-term couple can be seen laughing as they sit at the dinner table, surrounded by their sons River, four and Buddy, ten, as well as 12-year-old daughter Petal.

However, oldest daughters Daisy, 18, and Poppy, 19, are nowhere to be seen.

Jamie explained the reason for that in a short video clip, in response to a fan's question.

The dad-of-five invited his followers to ask him questions about the new book via Instagram Stories, and one of the first he shared was about his children.

The question he'd received read: "Where are the two older daughters hiding?"

Jamie's new book cover features his youngest children

Laughing as he answered, the Naked Chef star replied: "That's a good question, where are my two older daughters?"

He went on: "There's no way they were going to go on the front cover, that's not what teenagers do.

"You know that. You knew the answer to the question before you asked it," he teased.

"But I would love them on the cover," he finished by saying.

Jamie and Jools have been married for 21 years

The celebrity chef often shares his favourite photos to social media, and last week he thrilled fans with an iconic throwback.

The publicity shot was from his first appearance on TV screens, 22 years ago, when The Naked Chef first aired on BBC Two.

The now 45-year old looked youthful in casual clothes with his signature shaggy 1990s haircut and was climbing the staircase to his apartment while carrying a bag of shopping.

Captioning the post, Jamie wrote: "This staircase… if you know, you know!! 22 years today The Naked Chef first aired on TV. Wow."

