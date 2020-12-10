Jools Oliver shares excitement over sweet reunion with daughter Poppy Jamie Oliver's wife is off to university!

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools couldn't contain her excitement on Thursday as she prepared to reunite with her eldest daughter Poppy, 18.

Proud mum Jools hasn't seen her daughter since she returned home from university for "a few days" back in October.

READ: Jools Oliver shares sentimental post on loss after suffering miscarriage during lockdown

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jools shared a clip of the departure and arrivals boards at a train station as she appeared to be heading off to Poppy's university.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver's emotional tribute to daughter Poppy

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Pops I am coming," followed by a giant pink heart emoji.

In September, Jools admitted she was struggling to adjust to life without her eldest child. The mother-of-five shared an emotional video featuring pictures taken throughout the years which played to Nelly's hit song Dilemma.

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

MORE: Jamie Oliver delights fans with gorgeous never-before-seen family photo

Jools appeared to be heading to visit Poppy at university

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said.

"Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

Jamie Oliver also paid tribute to his eldest daughter

Her husband Jamie also paid his own tribute, writing: "I can't believe this young lady my firstborn Poppy has headed off to university, OMG where did that little girl go!?!?

"Emotional and exciting times for young people all around the country in these very strange times, I wish you all the best of luck. Good luck Pops love you so much take this great opportunity and run like the wind!!!! Love Dad x x x x."

The Olivers enjoyed spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex during lockdown. The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together - also including Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.