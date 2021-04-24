Gemma Atkinson makes surprising revelation about baby Mia's hair The tot has to have some special hair care

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to their baby daughter Mia, aged one.

And taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum made a surprising revelation about the way they look after their tot's hair.

"Smothered the back of Mia's hair in coconut oil today," the former Emmerdale actress explained.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia 'steals' her food in adorable video

"We do it twice a week because her hair gets so dry from rolling about in the night, bless her."

Gemma's explanation accompanied a sweet video where Mia handed her some plastic food.

"That is amazing," she told her daughter. "Did you make that? Can I have a cup of tea with that?" Mia responded "yeah", before toddling off and picking up a plastic cup.

Gemma spoke about their daughter's hair care

The actress also showed off Mia's hair all bunched up in the back after the treatment, posting "cute" alongside the photo.

Gemma and Gorka first got together following the Strictly tour in 2018, and they welcomed Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged this year, after Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, and the actress recently shared some details about their upcoming nuptials.

"We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day

"Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said we'll meet halfway."

She then joked: "That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

Last month, Gorka revealed that he had intended to propose to Gemma on their anniversary, but he postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it was good, I think it worked in my favour," he said of the delay.

