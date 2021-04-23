Gemma Atkinson has delighted fans by sharing new details of her upcoming nuptials to Gorka Marquez.

The couple, who met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, got engaged on Valentine's Day, and are now looking forward to making wedding plans as soon as more COVID restrictions are eased.

Discussing her recent engagement to Gorka on Friday's Steph's Packed Lunch, host Steph asked: "So we haven't seen you since you got engaged, that's exciting! How is it going, have you started planning?"

To which, Gemma replied: "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad."

Confirming their big day will be a destination wedding, the 36-year-old revealed that they have no plans to tie the knot this year. She added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway.

"That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

The couple plan to get married next year

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, started dating during the Strictly tour in 2018, and they welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

Last month, the professional dancer revealed how he had delayed his proposal to Gemma. "I had it planned a week earlier," he said previously on the Channel 4 daytime show.

"I had a surprise for the anniversary but obviously COVID and everything. So I postponed it a week and it was Valentine's Day. It was good, I think it worked in my favour."

Of wedding planning, Gorka said: "We don't know what's going to happen. In my head, I had it planned maybe next year but we don't really know. We're happy like we are right now. We want to make the wedding for all the family and friends."

