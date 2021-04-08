Gemma Atkinson shares hopes of baby number two despite daughter Mia's 'traumatic birth' The radio star is a doting mum of one child

Gemma Atkinson has made no secret how much she is relishing motherhood - and how one day she would like to have another child.

The 36-year-old, who shares 19-month-old Mia with fiancé Gorka Marquez, told her Instagram followers this week that she is in no rush to expand her family, but would love to give her daughter a sibling one day.

MORE: Gorka Marquez shares adorable snap of baby Mia sleeping

Loading the player...

WATCH:Gemma Atkinson reveals laidback approach to parenting in new video

Taking part in a Q&A, Gemma was asked whether she was put off to have another child following Mia's "traumatic birth," to which, she replied: "Lots asking if my experience has put me off having more children. Absolutely not.

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's baby Mia is her spitting image in unseen childhood snap

"If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

The former Hollyoaks star gave birth to Mia in July 2019. She has previously spoken out about her experience after suffering from a haemorrhage.

At the time, Gemma shared a candid shot on Instagram which showed her cradling her newborn in hospital. "This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old," she wrote. "The weary smile on my face doesn't quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently."

Gemma uploaded this post on Instagram

She added: "Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn't be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn't managed it."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wells up live on-air after Gorka Marquez's emotional surprise

RELATED: Inside Gemma and Gorka's former home in Manchester

"The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more," she said. "With every contraction, her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section."

The mum-of-one continued: "It wasn't what I'd planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell.

The Strictly star became a mum in July 2019

"Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a haemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don't remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner."

Both Gemma and Gorka often give fans a glimpse into their parenting, and regularly share sweet behind-the-scenes pictures into their family life.

They met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, started dating the following year and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, and recently moved into a dream home in Greater Manchester.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.