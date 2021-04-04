Gemma Atkinson reveals 'no regrets' over parenting decision - and it's so relatable! The Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting mum

Gemma Atkinson shared a video at the weekend which showed her laidback approach to celebrating Easter, and many parents are sure to relate.

The pretty blonde took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a short clip of herself sitting in the garden snacking – and revealed that it was her daughter Mia's Easter eggs she was eating!

In the video, Gemma wore sunglasses and her hair was tied back as she relaxed in the sunshine.

The former Emmerdale actress chose Robbie Williams' song No Regrets as the soundtrack to her actions.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals laidback approach to parenting in new video

She captioned the clip: "Shoutout to all the parents currently eating their kids Easter eggs. I regret nothing," finishing with a crying-laughing emoji.

The star is a doting mum to her daughter Mia, who she shares with fiancé Gorka Marquez.

Gemma and fiancé Gorka share daughter Mia

The couple met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, started dating the following year and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019.

Gemma and pro dancer Gorka announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, and recently moved into a dream home in Greater Manchester.

The couple both regularly share sweet behind-the-scenes glimpses into their family life, with Gorka thrilling fans recently as he shared an adorable video of little Mia as she was fast asleep.

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017

The Bilbao native was pictured cradling his baby in his arms in a photo he shared on Instagram, with the caption: "PAPA-PILOW vol 2. I think someone is a bit tired after a long day playing @glouiseatkinson #bestthing."

Proud mum Gemma was quick to reply, commenting: "Mi familia [heart emoji]," which translates to: "My family".

Gorka's colleague Amy Dowden added: "Mia is just so adorable!!!!" Actress and 2020 Strictly contestant Caroline Quentin, meanwhile, remarked: "Perfect."

The star's other fans chimed in: "Precious times," "Beautiful. Papa pillows are the best," and: "Best cuddles ever!"

