Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter Maxwell is certainly growing up fast – she's almost taller than her famous mother!

The singer – who also shares son Ace, seven, and daughter Birdie, two, with husband Eric Johnson – penned a heartfelt tribute to her little girl on Sunday in honour of her ninth birthday over the weekend.

Sharing a gorgeous family photo of the duo alongside Eric and Ace, Maxwell almost towers over her mother's petite frame – a fact that was not lost on the mother-of-three.

Captioning the snapshot, Jessica wrote: "Maxwell, my best friend and firstborn, turned 9 yesterday, May 1.

"If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size)."

Raving about her oldest child, Jessica gushed: "She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire."

Concluding her tribute, she said: "The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

"Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space [for] everyone and everything. When I think about her I can't help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin.

"My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter. She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be. I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!"

