Jessica Simpson could stop traffic in her hot pink suit. The I Belong To Me singer was pictured in a throwback photo on her husband Eric Johnson's Instagram account, and her outfit, which appears to be from her eponymous fashion line, is what you'd call a showstopper.

Jessica took centre stage as she posed with her mother Tina and their friends, commanding all attention in her vibrant suit. She paired her neon look with a sheer black top underneath her blazer.

Eric had posted the photo alongside other snaps to celebrate his mother-in-law's birthday. He captioned the carousel: "Love you Gigi. Happy birthday to the most kickass grandma, mom in law, and BFF. For real!!!"

Another throwback showed Jessica and her mum looking totally fierce as they pouted at the camera and wore oversized shades, while other pictures was of Tina surrounded by her grandchildren.

Jessica rocked her pink suit as she posed with her mum

Jessica and her husband Eric share three children together: daughter Maxwell, eight, son Ace, seven, and another daughter Birdie, who turns two in March.

Meanwhile, Jessica's younger sister Ashlee Simpson also has three children – her eldest son Bronx who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and a daughter Jagger, five, and a newborn baby son Ziggy who she shares with her husband Evan Ross.

The throwback photo was taken from February 2020

Eric is a doting family man and isn't afraid to say it to his fans. Ringing in the new year, the former NFL player told his Instagram followers: "Hey it's 2021 it's finally here and I'm feeling really grateful for my family. Maxwell I believe in you and I love you, Ace I love you and I believe in you, Birdie I love you and I believe in you, and Jess I love you and I believe in you."

Eric continued: "I just feel like the luckiest guy to have this family and spend every day with you guys. I know I'm awkward but I had to say it. I love my kids I love my wife and life with you guys is epic and it's just going to get better and better. I just wanted to say how much I love you guys."

Jessica's mum with her sweet grandchildren

