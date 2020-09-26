Jessica Simpson's adorable daughter channels Marilyn Monroe in latest photo The mum-of-three shares her children with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is a pro at striking a pose and it looks like her youngest daughter, Birdie, is giving her a run for her money.

The fashion empire founder, 40, shared an adorable photo of her 18-month-old, wearing a ruffled dress and standing on a vent in her home and Jessica couldn’t help but point out the similarities to a certain Hollywood icon.

"A Marilyn Moment," she captioned the snap making reference to the scene in The Seven Year Itch where Marilyn Monroe's skirt billows up as she stands on a grate over a subway.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares heartbreaking news about husband

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson performs her new music and she sounds amazing

Birdie was clearly caught off guard by the breeze as her surprised expression was also captured perfectly in the picture.

Jessica's fans loved the photo and bombarded her with comments about her "cute" and "adorable" toddler.

The star is a busy mum-of-three - she shares Birdie, Ace, seven, and Maxwell, eight, with husband, Eric Johnson - and recently opened up during a segment on the Home Shopping Network about raising a houseful of children.

MORE: Jessica shows off her gym-toned body in tiny workout outfit

GALLERY: 18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no reason to skip a workout

Birdie looked very surprised

"We’re trying our best," she said about how they’re dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown. "It can be overwhelming, there is so much going on."

She also called it "crazy" but revealed they’ve got a plan in place when it comes to home-schooling.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's baseball-themed cake for her son Ace's birthday is epic

Marilyn Monroe's iconic pose

"Eric does the math part because that's not my specialty and I'm better with the English part."

Jessica recently captured their first day back studying with a sweet photo of Ace and Maxwell hugging for the camera.

Jessica's older children recently went back to studying

"First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos," she captioned the photo which she shared to Instagram. "Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong."

Jessica has had plenty to celebrate over recent months. She rang in her 40th birthday and celebrated six happy years of marriage to Eric too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.