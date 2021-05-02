Motsi Mabuse shares rare conversation with daughter in adorable video The Strictly Come Dancing star is a proud mum

Motsi Mabuse will no doubt have delighted her fans with a sweet conversation she shared with her daughter at the weekend.

The Strictly judge took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a video which featured the cute chat.

Flicking through a photo spread from a German magazine that showed her posing in a variety of exercise clothes, the glamorous star beamed in all the snaps.

She revealed she was sitting with her daughter as the little girl, who is nearly three and was clearly excited to see Motsi in print, said: "It's mummy! What's mummy doing?"

"What is mummy doing?" The dancer answered.

Strictly's Motsi Mabuse enjoys adorable chat with two-year-old daughter in new video

"Maybe she's happy," her daughter replied.

"Maybe I'm happy, I think so as well," Motsi sweetly responded.

The star has never shown her daughter's face on social media or revealed her name and makes sure to keep her out of the public eye.

Motsi and sister Oti are both well-known for appearing on Strictly

However, she does occasionally share short clips of her daughter's voice, and they're always adorable!

Earlier this year, she shared a very relatable video on her Instagram Stories as she tried (and failed!) to grab a moment alone with her other half.

The dancer pointed the camera towards the electric roaring log fire as her tot could be heard wandering over in the middle of her parents' dinner.

The star is looking forward to a beach holiday with her family

"Do you want to know what's going on in here? Mummy and daddy are trying to have a date," she told her daughter, who quickly responded: "No, you're playing. It's time to play!"

Motsi, clearly amused, repeated to her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk: "It's time to play, daddy."

The couple tied the knot three years ago, and Motsi recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! that they would like to renew their vows.

"I want to go to the Maldives and get married again in front of our daughter," she revealed.

