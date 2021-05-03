Mrs Hinch is ‘scared, excited and grateful’ as she reveals exciting news Sophie Hinchliffe told fans that she hopes that ‘this is the week’

Fans of cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch were giddy with excitement on Monday as the cleaning sensation – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – shared some very special news on her Instagram account.

The pregnant Instagram star revealed that she’ll welcome her new baby boy this month – and in fact she may even get to meet him as early as this week!

Sophie shared a picture of the new baby’s bedroom with her 4.1 million fans, with the accompanying text reading: “Good morning everyone, I hope you had a lovely day yesterday. I’ve been up since 5 pacing the house. May is THE month. I’m scared but excited and so grateful at the same time.”

She also shared a new bump photo of herself in a dusky green loungewear set, commenting: “He’s definitely popped and he’s dropped. Can’t wait to see his little face.

Mrs Hinch shared her nerves and excitement in this new post

And another telling post informed her followers that she’s ditched her to-do lists in favour of Ta-daa lists – just writing down the things you’ve accomplished that day. “I’m taking a day as it comes. Just hoping this week is the week, she said along with a crossed fingers emoji.”

Fans were quick to offer support: “You can do this Soph,” wrote one. “You have 4 million of us to support you xxx”

Sophie shared a new bump pic on Monday too

The new arrival will be a little brother for her one-year-old Ronnie and her second son with husband Jamie. The Essex-born star announced she was pregnant on her Instagram feed at the start of 2021.

She told fans: "It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars - Baby Hinch Number 2, We can’t wait to finally meet you Happy New Year everyone... from our little family to yours... We hope your 2021 is filled with hope, health and happiness. We love you all.

