Jessica Simpson's luscious lips send fans wild in sweet new family photo The mum-of-three looked very different

Jessica Simpson posted an adorable family photo on Instagram over the weekend and her lips got everyone talking.

In the snapshot, the fashionista, 40, was celebrating Easter with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children, Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two.

The heartwarming group photo received an influx of comments with many commenting on Jessica's luscious lips.

The mum-of-three was smiling broadly with her children and appeared makeup-free and happy, despite her very early wake-up call.

Jessica captioned the photo: "He has Risen, and so have we!!! Good Lord that was an early morning."

Her fans responded with: "I almost didn't recognize Jessica," and, "wow, lips," while others asked if she uses a phone filter and more went crazy for their matching tie-dye sweatshirts.

Jessica had a very early morning on Easter with her children

Over the weekend, Jessica proved what a great mum she is when she posted another family picture which showcased the efforts she had gone to for the springtime celebration.

They were all dressed smartly with giant eggs and chickens around them and she explained: "Our favorite quarantine movie was Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.... so I wanted to create a Honey, I Shrunk the Bunny theme for Easter to make them smile. It worked."

Her children looked delighted with the Easter fun and her fans praised her no end.

Jessica recreated Honey I Shrunk the Kids for Easter

"The perfect family pic," wrote one, and a second mirrored the statement and said: "Way too cute."

Jessica recently opened up to People magazine about parenting during the COVID-19 lockdown and said she has, "been reminded that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before."

She added: "I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like."

