Little Ella Jordan experienced another first this week as her parents, former Strictly stars Ola and James, took their one-year-old daughter on her first big shopping trip.

In their new column for HELLO!, the couple reveal Ella's excitement at buying some cute pink sunglasses at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, as well as how the family happened to meet David Beckham's mum Sandra in a queue. "I was so excited!" tells Ola.

We also hear how Ella got on in her second week of music class and why Olla was a 'proud mum', plus how the toddler has the most adorable tactic for winning over mum and dad.

WATCH: Ella's big trip to the shops

Ella's first shopping trip

Speaking about Ella's day at the shops, James tells us: "We took Ella shopping before lockdown, but she was so young, she didn't really know what was going on. This was her first big shopping trip. Because she's been locked up here so much, whenever we go out she loves it."

Ola adds: "Yep, all the lights, so much happening, people walking around everywhere. I was just thinking the other day that she hasn't known 'no masks'. All she's ever known is people with masks. It's strange for us to have masks on, but for her, it's normal. She will find it strange when one day when people won't have masks on."

Ella went on her first big shopping trip - and loved it

Anyone who's ever been shopping with a toddler knows that it can quickly turn into chaos when they're set free from the buggy.

James says: "We keep her in her pram for as long as we can when we're out. As soon as you get her out of the pram, she won't want to go back in it, so we try and keep her chilled for as long as possible. Then when she's out, like with the sunglasses, that was really cute."

In our exclusive video, we see Ella fall in love with a pair of pink sunnies and was not too happy when mummy took them off! "I had to buy them," tells Ola. "She only tried them on! She was walking around in them all the time afterwards."

Ella Jordan is one cool little lady in her new shades

It was Ella's first time having her feet measured too.

Ola told us: "Until now, we've had to order everything online - and we've never had a baby, I don't know what size she is! So it was really difficult. We needed to go in and get her measured.

"She was really good – she's actually quite quiet when another person comes along who she doesn't know, she sort of takes it in."

We ask how James found shopping with two girls. He jokes: "It's bad enough shopping with one! No… I don't like shopping for myself but I don't mind shopping for Ella or for Ola. I'm quite happy to go wherever."

Former Strictly professional dancer James with his little girl

Bumping into David Beckham's mum!

As if Ella's first shopping trip wasn't enough excitement for one day, the family also had a rather exciting encounter with David Beckham's mum, Sandra.

James tells us: "We were in Zara and Ola was queuing to buy something and I was waiting for her. This older lady was just going into the queue and she said about Ella, 'Oh hi, oh hasn't she grown up quick?' I thought, oh someone's obviously recognised me. Weird, because I had my mask on.

"She said, 'Oh, she's such a character, it's really nice to see. I've got my granddaughter with me today or something'. She said, 'I hope you don't mind me talking to you.' I said, 'Not at all, it's absolutely fine'.

"She went, 'I know what it's like.' I was thinking, 'Oh course you do' but then she said, 'Because my son is David Beckham'.

David Beckham and his mum Sandra

"So then Ola walks up and I went, 'Ola! It's David Beckham's mum!' and she goes, 'Oh my god, it is!' I wouldn't have recognised her because I don't recognise anyone like that.

"I don't normally get star struck at all but I was quite starstruck by the fact that his mum recognised who I was, and she was so lovely." We would have been totally starstruck too!

Ella's second week at music group

Last week James and Ola told us all about Ella's visit to her new music class, and it sounds like her second week was super fun too.

Ola reveals: "Ella still sat on my lap for the first 5 minutes of the class and then she got up and walked around the room. So she was trying to interact a bit more and paid attention to the teacher."

Ella went to music class again this week

There was a proud moment for Ola too, when Ella listened well to her mum. "They had some toys that the teacher was giving away to dance and shake and Ella had a rattle, but then she went to grab another toy from the floor - I knew that was another child's toy though.

"I went, 'Ella, no!' She stopped, looked at me and then got up and walked away. All the mums couldn't believe that she actually listened and I was so proud! All the mums looked at me going, 'Oh she listens!' and I was like, 'Yeah she does!' I don't know if it was a fluke."

How Ella charms mum and dad

Sweet Ella also seems to have worked out how to get in mum and dad's good books – and all it takes is a kiss.

James says: "Ella is obsessed with our phones. She knows this thing now… she takes the phone then tries to kiss us and she knows that we'll let her keep it for a bit longer.

"Or any time she does something that she knows is naughty, like she throws something on the floor, immediately afterwards she's trying to give us kisses. They are so clever!"

