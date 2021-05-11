Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia are the sweetest father-daughter duo in matching outfits The Strictly star shares a daughter with Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez melted hearts on Monday when he posted an adorable photo of himself and daughter Mia twinning in the same outfit.

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares amazing hack for baby Mia's mealtimes

Loading the player...

Gorka Marquez shares hilarious video of daughter Mia 'twerking'

Mia, who is almost two-years-old, donned a pair of peach coloured leggings whilst dad Gorka sported a sporty hoodie in the same colour. The Spanish star wrote "We got our peaches out in Manchester" - a play on words inspired by Justin Bieber's latest hit 'Peaches'.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals major news about wedding to Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The Strictly star and fiancée Gemma Atkinson often take to Instagram to share adorable photos of their little one, and fans can't believe how cute she is.

The duo looked so adorable in their matching outfits

In the photo, Mia's hair was styled in a sweet half-up, half-down ponytail and wore a cosy knit jumper and black old-school Vans to compliment her sporty style. Gorka sported a pair of black tracksuit bottoms and all-black Yeezy trainers. What a fashionable duo!

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Atkinson reveals the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

Rushing to the comments to compliment the pairs' matching outfits, one fan wrote: "What a gorgeous photo! She is adorable", whilst another said: "Love Mia's hair, so cute".

A third fan pointed out: "Little princess! She is going to grow up to be a dancer like her dad."

Gorka and Mia share a very close bond

It will be no surprise if Mia turns out to be a fitness fan like her parents, who own a fully kitted-out gym in their lavish Manchester home. Their home gym studio is complete with everything from Ski-erg machine to treadmills and jump boxes.

Recently, the couple shared a hilarious video of little Mia trying to copy her dad's dance moves in their home gym. The Spanish star was seen twerking along to the beat as Mia did her best to copy him – so cute!

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Mia in July 2019. The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and started dating the following year, before getting engaged in early 2021 during a dog walk.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's luxe marital home revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.