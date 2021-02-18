Gorka Marquez melts hearts dancing with daughter Mia - watch The Strictly pro has a mini dancer on his hands…

Gorka Marquez certainly has a mini dancer on his hands after proud mum Gemma Atkinson shared the most adorable clip of him and daughter Mia dancing together.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday night, Gemma gave full marks to her new fiancé and their little tot as they performed a little routine in-between working out in their home gym.

Gorka claps his hands as he bends down on one knee while Mia adorably runs around him in a circle, waving her arms around and giggling at her dad.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez performs adorable dance routine with daughter Mia

Gemma sweetly captioned the clip: "Ten from me Mia!" Fans promptly flooded Gemma's comments with praise for the father-daughter duo, with one commenting: "This is just ADORABLE!"

A second wrote: "Omg you three melt my heart and make my day every day, thank you for sharing." A third added: "Can you imagine seeing her dance with her daddy when she’s older," followed by three heart emojis.

Gemma's post comes after she revealed the sweetest handmade card she received from daughter Mia following her engagement to Gorka.

Gemma showed off Mia's handmade card on Instagram

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, shared their happy news with fans on Valentine's Day, revealing that Gorka had popped the question with a beautiful diamond engagement ring.

They both shared a romantic selfie with Gemma showing off her new band: "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she wrote. Gorka, 30, added: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

Gorka and Gemma got engaged on Valentine's day after three years together

Returning to social media on Monday, Gemma shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories showing off the card from little Mia.

The design featured two swans made from Mia’s handprints, complete with a top hat, lace headband and love hearts. It read: "Congratulations Mummy and Daddy."

"Mia made this at nursery," Gemma, 36, explained in the caption, adding a love emoji and a crying face.

