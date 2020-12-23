Gorka Marquez shares adorable photos with daughter Mia after emotional reunion The Strictly Come Dancing star returned home after the final

Gorka Marquez thrilled his fans on Wednesday after he shared the sweetest photos of himself and his 18-month-old daughter.

In the behind-the-scenes snapshots, which the Strictly pro uploaded to Instagram, he could be seen enjoying a walk with Mia, who was born in July 2019.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals sad milestone for baby Mia

The first one showed Gorka and the little girl strolling down a path in the countryside, and Mia, who was dressed in a pink and white coat, matching trousers, and white woolly hat, seemed to be gesturing at something.

In the next picture, the dancer looked on as his daughter gazed straight at the camera, presumably looking at her mum, Gemma Atkinson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson gives racy preview of post-Strictly reunion with Gorka Marquez

Gorka captioned the photos: "Morning walks... [red heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson."

SEE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson & Gorka Marquez's new home is a modern masterpiece

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's romantic gesture after they first met

The star's followers loved the cute pictures, with one commenting: "She’s so happy… Merry Christmas guys."

Gorka enjoyed a pre-Christmas walk with little Mia

A second wrote: "Gorgeous."

A third, meanwhile, added the poignant observation: "No glitterball can replace what you have with Gemma and Mia, family is all you need."

Gemma and Mia have missed Gorka over the last two months as COVID-19 restrictions meant that he couldn't return home for as long as he was in the competition.

After he and his celebrity partner Maisie Smith lost out to Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse in the Strictly final, however, the Bilbao native was able to return to Manchester to see his family.

The star was reunited with his family after 78 days

On Sunday morning, Gemma posted the most precious photo of the professional dancer's emotional homecoming.

It showed Gorka hugging the couple's young daughter Mia, with a big smile on his face.

The former Emmerdale actress simply captioned the photograph: "HOME. After 78 days he’s home".

Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing, "Beautiful picture" and "Priceless".

Gemma and Mia have not been able to see Gorka in person since he formed his 'Strictly bubble' back in October.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.