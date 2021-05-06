We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Atkinson is certainly an expert when it comes to parenting hacks, and her latest one to encourage her daughter Mia to eat more nuts is a life-saver for fellow mums and dads.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 36-year-old – who is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez – revealed she hides Linwoods Milled flaxseed, almonds, Brazil nuts and walnuts in her one-year-old's porridge.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals amazing baby food hack

"My parent hack is putting these in Mia's porridge," she said. "She either likes them or has no idea they are in as she always finishes it off!"

Gemma later shared the sweetest video of her daughter eating. "Is it nice?" asked the doting mum, to which, Mia replied: "Nice... porridge, yeah."

The radio star often shares parenting tips with fans, and earlier this week, she explained the major reason behind her low-stress attitude to motherhood – it's all down to meditation and crystals.

Gemma and her beau Gorka first got together following the Strictly tour in 2018, and they welcomed Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged this year, after Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, and the actress recently shared some details about their upcoming nuptials.

"We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Gemma and Gorka got engaged this year

"Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said we'll meet halfway."

She then joked: "That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

