Actress Gemma Atkinson and Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez are one of our favourite celebrity couples – down to earth and they love keeping us up to date with their fun home life on social media.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, former Hollyoaks star Gemma revealed when she and Gorka are going to start thinking about having a sibling for their one-year-old daughter Mia, and the timings may surprise you.

Gemma told us: "I would definitely love another baby." But the 36-year-old explained that it's not going to be anytime soon, explaining, "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

Although she may not be thinking about her second baby yet, Gemma is keen to have a sibling for Mia in the future, telling us that Mia having a "bond" with a sibling is something she would love. "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her," she said.

"I would definitely love another baby," said Gemma

"I grew up with a sister, Gorka grew up with a brother, so I think it's nice to have someone to lean on and to share experiences with, to make memories with." The mum-of-one continued: "Your siblings, they say they're the best link to your past and the best link to your future, because it's your buddy, so I'd love her to have that same bond with someone."

And Gemma has certainly been taking motherhood in her stride since having Mia and enjoying every moment since. "I'd say the best moments have been just how she's changing every single day, every day she does something new," explained Gemma.

Gorka and Gemma welcomed baby Mia in June 2019

"It's just lovely to see how far she's developing and how much she's thriving really – she's a really cool chilled out little baby which I love."

