Gemma Atkinson is known for being a down-to-earth star with an easy-going parenting philosophy.

This week, she explained a major reason behind her low-stress attitude to motherhood – and her fans were quick to share their love for her approach!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and presenter posted a picture taken five years earlier which showed her lying down in front of a reclining Buddha statue, beaming at the camera.

The 36-year-old wrote: "5yrs ago with my buddy, Buddha. Meditation isn’t for everyone, at one point it wasn’t for me.

"I did a job ages ago which I was incredibly nervous about and a lady on the set asked me if I ever chanted or had tried meditation to help calm my nerves.

"I hadn’t, so she recommended one for me to try."

Gemma went on to explain that now her house "is full of crystals, Buddhas and incense and 10 mins alone in the morning just sitting and breathing or chanting has worked wonders the 'nam myoho renge kyo' being my favourite."

Gemma is a big fan of Buddhist meditation

Explaining specifically how meditation has helped her as a parent, she wrote: "I chanted that when I was pregnant daily and I'm sure it’s part of the reason Mia is so chilled. It also helped me in labour too.

"Like I said, it’s not for everyone but until you try, you’ll never know!"

The star is a doting mum to her daughter Mia, who will turn two on 4 July.

Gemma and her pro dancer fiancé Gorka met in 2017 on the set of Strictly and announced their engagement this Valentine's Day.

The former Emmerdale star's fans rushed to her comments section to express their approval for her post, with one commenting: "Love this," and others chiming in: "Meditation is amazing" and: "All the best girls have a house full of crystals."

