Tamron Hall is one proud mum in heartwarming picture with baby son Moses The TV host is a doting mum to Moses

Tamron Hall became a first-time mum to son Moses two years ago, when she gave birth to him at age 48.

MORE: Tamron Hall takes sweatsuits to a new level in a luxe look Kristen Dunst would love

And the doting parent looked so proud of her baby son in a throwback post as she marked Star Wars Day on Tuesday.

In the snap, the doting mum cuddled her baby son and a plush toy of 'Baby Yoda' from The Mandalorian.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamron Hall's son Moses has mixed reaction to trying apples

Although the Tamron Hall host looked proudly into the camera in her flowery dress, her young son didn't seem too interested as he stared off into the distance with his pacifier in his mouth.

"#maythe4thbewithyou," she wrote in her caption. "Throwback Cuddling 'The Child & My Child."

Tamron's son had the perfect playroom for a young child, as it featured at least two wooden toyboxes filled to the rim.

The mum looked so proud

The room had matching white walls and a carpet that looked incredibly comfortable to sit on.

MORE: Tamron Hall stuns fans with ultra-glam 70s style makeover

MORE: Tamron Hall stuns in a dreamy yellow dress perfect for spring - and we found the best dupe

Fans found the post incredibly sweet, and one wrote: "Such an adorable picture!"

A second added: "How nice! Adorable and cute," while a third posted: "He's beautiful Tam. He looks like both of you guys."

Tamron and her partner, music executive Steven Greener, welcomed Moses on 25 April 2019. Announcing his birth, the former Today host wore a white hat adorned with Moses's name, and dubbed him her "sonshine."

Moses turned two in April

Tamron is currently the host of the Tamron Hall Show, and in February she celebrated a major milestone as the series was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for a second year in a row.

"Thank you @naacpimageawards for your nomination and support!!!! What an honor to be nominated two years in a row!! @tamronhallshow," the daytime TV host wrote alongside a picture which showed her smiling wide and waving in a white knit sweater with feathered sleeves.

The show's ratings were also up 33 percent with women ages 25-54, according to Broadway World, another big milestone to celebrate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.