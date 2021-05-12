Charley Webb reveals why she feels 'lucky' following painful car accident The Emmerdale star is a proud mum-of-three

Charley Webb shared the details of her recent car accident with fans on Wednesday – and showed her incredible ability to look on the bright side!

The mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed that someone had smashed into the back of her car the day before.

Charley then revealed that she was glad that she had been on her own at the time and not with her youngest son Ace.

Speaking directly to camera, she told her followers: "Luckily, I didn't have Ace in the car because that would have been a different story because the car was hit quite hard."

The doting mum shares three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and little Ace, who will be two in July.

The 33-year-old also candidly shared that she had woken up in a lot of pain following the collision and was heading to the chiropractor as a result.

Charley shares three children with her husband Matthew Wolfenden

"Oh my word, it’s so painful," the Debbie Dingle actress told her followers.

She also gave some background to the accident, saying: "I was driving home yesterday and somebody smashed into the back of my car on the motorway."

Charley went on: "I was still, there had been a traffic jam and the girl was really apologetic, bless her, but I’d been stationary for quite a while so she obviously wasn’t concentrating or watching where she was going because she came right into the back of me.

The star chronicles her experiences of motherhood on social media

"And it wasn’t actually that big of an impact - I didn’t jerk forward or anything. It's just people not concentrating on what they're doing."

The star's relief at none of her children having been injured was obvious, and her followers will no doubt have been relieved, too.

Charley has picked up a loyal following on social media for her down-to-earth approach to the ups and downs of parenthood.

