Charley Webb sparks fan reaction with latest photo of son Ace The Emmerdale star has three sons

Charley Webb sent her followers into a tizzy after posting an adorable new photo of her youngest son, Ace – and he looks just like his famous mum!

The Emmerdale actress enjoyed some one-on-one time with the young tot on Tuesday now that her two other sons, Bowie and Buster, have returned to school.

MORE: Charley Webb shares gorgeous wedding day photo with famous brother

Posing surrounded by an idyllic woodland backdrop, Charley smiled for the camera as Ace looked on adorably while strapped to his mum's back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb reveals major concerns for son Bowie

Raving about her fashionable winter wardrobe, Charley captioned the snap: "Now the kids have gone back to school it’s back to just being me and Ace.

"We went off for a big walk today and it was lovely to have some one-on-one time with him but we definitely missed the two big ones."

She added: "Since having kids I’ve massively got into walking and being outdoors. I recently discovered @revolutionrace and I love them.

RELATED: Charley Webb reveals never-before-seen bedroom inside home

MORE: Charley Webb's 9 genius parenting tips for mums and dads

Charley delighted fans with her new photo of son Ace

"I feel like I’ve finally found some outdoor clothing that I feel good wearing. I like to be warm but I still want to feel like myself. Some outdoor clothes are not very flattering and as I love my fashion these are perfect for me."

Her fans were in agreement, with many praising her outdoor attire, while others gushed over how cute little Ace looks in the photo.

"He has the cutest little face!" wrote one. "Mother and son goals! Magical and priceless – Ace is ace," added a second. A third said: "Beautiful photo." While a fourth penned: "Lovely photo, great to see you out and about after your health scare a few weeks back."

Charley's two other sons have returned to school

Last month, Charley – who shares her children with husband Matthew Wolfenden – revealed she had been taken to hospital after experiencing pain in her breasts.

Taking to her Stories, the actress shared several clips addressing the scare and told her followers: "I went to the doctor's last week because I've been having this pain in my boob which I know is really personal but I wanted to talk about it because I've been putting it off for ages.

MORE: Charley Webb confused over son Ace's unusual habit: 'Is that normal?'

"I put it off because I was so worried about going into them with anything at the moment, with everything going on," she added.

"I just hope no one is feeling like that and if there's something that you're worried about then you should go and get it checked because there are other issues going on in the world, not just the pandemic."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.