Charley Webb makes desperate plea over son Ace's naughty habits The Emmerdale actress described her youngest son as 'feral'

Charley Webb turned to fans for advice on Tuesday after her youngest son Ace ruined his pyjamas by tipping the dog's water over his head – his latest naughty act.

Videos posted on Charley's Instagram Stories show the one-year-old wearing grey and white pyjamas which were wet down one side, while half of his blonde curly hair had been dampened by the water.

"Cheese," Ace grinned, as his mum filmed him running around the kitchen.

The Emmerdale star didn't find the situation nearly as amusing, stating: "Yeah you can say cheese as much as you want. He's in his lovely pyjamas and he's just tipped the dog bowl of water over his head."

She added: "Show everybody your wet pyjamas," as Ace looked down at his outfit as if surprised they were wet.

Charley admitted that this was just the latest incident, and went on to detail some of Ace's bad behaviour – which she described as "feral."

"I'm laughing at how many people's kids have done similar stuff. So annoying! He is honestly so feral, I know I say it all the time but he's going through a stage at the moment where he just throws everything. I'm talking like wooden toys that really hurt, breakfast, lunch, dinner all get lashed, he smacks you and just laughs," she told fans.

The Emmerdale actress asked fans for parenting advice

"He throws things at the kids – he's out of control. I do not remember this with the others," Charley continued, before asking her followers for parenting tips.

"What do I do? Do I ignore it? Do I put him on thinking time? Do I just ignore the bad and praise the good? When I ignore him it just makes no difference and he does it more," she said.

The 33-year-old and her husband Matthew Wolfenden are also doting parents to two older boys Buster, ten, and Bowie, five.

Charley shares three sons with husband Mathew Wolfenden

Charley is often praised for her relatable parenting confessions, one of which concerned Buster and Bowie's school places.

The TV star admitted recently that due to the excitement of finding out that her eldest child had been accepted into his first-choice school, she forgot to actually confirm his place, while she forgot to apply for her Bowie to attend primary school.

"So Bowie I never applied for primary school, and Buster I nearly lost him his high school place!

"I don't really know what's wrong with me, I don't know how to keep information in my brain. Just terrible parenting!"

