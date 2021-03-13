Charley Webb revealed how a "terrible parenting" mistake almost cost her son, Buster, his place at his chosen secondary school.

The Emmerdale star admitted on Saturday that due to the excitement of finding out that her eldest child had been accepted into his first-choice school, she forgot to actually confirm his place.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress said: "So, mother of the year continues on the school front.

"Got a phone call on Thursday saying, 'Oh, we haven't heard about Buster and his school place and if he wants it and the deadline is today?'

"I was like, 'What deadline? What are you even talking about?'"

Charley explained: "So basically when we got the letter, I read the first sentence that he'd got in. I got so over-excited.

Buster will soon be attending secondary school

"But I did then go back and read the letter, but because I was so overwhelmed and happy that we didn't have to appeal, I just failed to store the information in my brain.

"So he nearly lost his place in the school and the schools around where we live are so difficult to get into, so I don't know what I would have done."

Beating herself up over the miscommunication, Charley branded herself a "terrible" parent after confessing that she even forgot to apply for her son, Bowie, to attend primary school.

Charley shares three sons with husband Mathew Wolfenden

She added: "So Bowie I never applied for primary school, and Buster I nearly lost him his high school place!

"I don't really know what's wrong with me, I don't know how to keep information in my brain. Just terrible parenting!"

Charley shares three sons, Buster, ten, Bowie, five, and Ace, one, with her husband Matthew Wolfenden.

