Harper Beckham and mum Victoria have matching Christmas jumpers – and they're so unusual

One of the perks of having a fashion designer for a mother is being able to get your hands on some stunning pieces of clothing – and that's exactly what Harper Beckham has done this festive season!

Her mum Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of the nine-year-old wearing a pink and green striped knit embroidered with her initials HB on the sleeve. She captioned the Instagram post: "Santa came early for Harper Seven! Matching mummy in her personalised VB jumper."

The Shetland jumper, which VB described as "one of my favourites", comes in three different striped colourways and retails for £390, with an extra £20 added for a monogram.

Victoria continued on her Instagram Stories: "It's my interpretation of a Christmas jumper! For this week only we're offering personalised embroidery on these pieces."

Her daughter seemed delighted with her unusual festive knit, which she quickly tried on for her mum. She excitedly told the camera: "Mummy I love my new jumper it has my initials on it!"

Harper has a personalised Shetland jumper just like her mum Victoria!

While VB didn't pose in the same photo with her daughter, she did share several selfies earlier in the day that showed her modelling the same jumper in the other two colourways. So even the Beckham family may sport matching Christmas jumpers this year!

"So pretty! Like her mummy," one follower wrote in the comments, while another added: "Victoria and her daughter have matching clothes too."

Shetland striped jumper, £390, Victoria Beckham

This isn't the first time Harper has twinned with her parents. Back in August, the mum-of-four and her mini-me rocked strappy mini dresses Victoria famously sported back in her Spice Girls days.

The star adorably captioned the snap: "Kisses from posh and baby posh." Sweetly, Harper rocked a pretty white version of the dress, teaming it with her beaded friendship bracelets and what even looks like a glossy French manicure like her mum's!

Meanwhile, Harper also wrapped up warm in the same black pumpkin-print jumper as her dad David on Halloween.

