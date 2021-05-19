Victoria Beckham's incredible garden feature for daughter Harper is just like Princess Eugenie's Their childhood homes are incredible

Harper Beckham and Princess Eugenie both grew up in beautiful homes – Victoria and David Beckham have a stunning country home in the Cotswolds and Eugenie lived with her sister Princess Beatrice and their parents at Royal Lodge Windsor.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first home could be an art gallery – inside

So what do their childhood homes have in common? Both the little girls could enjoy an epic rope swing in their garden, given to them especially by their parents.

VB has shared several photos of her incredible garden feature for Harper over the past year. One shows the nine-year-old dressed in a summer dress and trainers as she posed on a rustic wooden swing made up of a plank of wood and rope that tied around a large tree out of shot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside The Beckhams' Stunning Homes

It looks very similar to one Princess Eugenie sat on in a photo shared by her mum Sarah, Duchess of York in April 2020 to promote her YouTube videos, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. The Princess read a book on the wooden swing seat which had even been personalised with her own name!

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's new plans for country home revealed

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons

Victoria Beckham has shared photos of Harper's garden swing

Just under her legs, you can see the first few letters of her name and the expansive garden in the background which is surrounded by large trees.

It is hanging from a tree in the garden of their Cotswolds home

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank temporarily moved back into the Grade II-listed residence with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah amid the initial COVID-19 lockdown. The couple have since moved into Frogmore Cottage and welcomed their baby boy August – who would likely love a swing of his own when he's older.

Sarah Ferguson also shared a look at Princess Eugenie's personalised swing

Harper's swing is not the only impressive feature at Victoria and David Beckham Cotswolds home. In 2017, they enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard.

There is also an outdoor swimming pool, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family, while the Beckhams also have a beautiful home in London, which is said to be worth £31million.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares first peek inside Harper's bedroom – and it may surprise you