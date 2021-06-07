The famous playmates royal baby Lilibet will have in California Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's daughter will have a star-studded life

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will now be getting used to life as a family of four at their home in Montecito, California, following the arrival of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday 4 June.

The new royal is set to have a very different upbringing from her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend much of their youth playing with fellow royal children, Lilibet and her brother Archie will have some very famous playmates, due to their parents' celebrity circle.

MORE: Princess Charlotte shares a sweet connection with Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan welcome their little girl!

Read on to discover more on Lilibet's famous friends…

James Corden's three children

Prince Harry has struck up a friendship with former Gavin & Stacey star James Corden, who lives in Los Angeles near the royal. The pair recently drank tea and ate scones as they toured LA on a double-decker bus for a TV interview on The Late Late Show.

Harry and Meghan are friends with TV star James Corden and his wife

James is dad to son Max, age 10, and daughters Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, with wife Julia Carey and we can imagine his children being the cool older friends to Lilibet and Archie.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have any more children

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia

Tennis champion Serena first met Meghan in 2014 at a charity football match and they've been close ever since. Serena's daughter Olympia is three years old, so is nearer Archie's age, but will surely be like a big sister to Lilibet too.

Serena used to be one of Meghan's neighbours when the Sussexes were briefly based in LA before moving to Montecito; the friends both lived in the same gated community in the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 postcode.

Now the sports star lives in Florida, but no doubt the families will meet up when they can.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter Daisy

English actor Orlando and American singer Katy are parents to 10-month-old daughter Daisy, who is close in age to newborn royal Lilibet.

The famous couple bought a property in Santa Barbara last year, which is near to Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito.

The royal couple have become close to Orlando and Katy

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in May, Harry opened up about how his new life in Montecito has allowed him more privacy.

"Having moved, has it got better?" Dax asked the royal. "Yeah, way better," Harry said, before adding: "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

MORE: Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank reveals Meghan and Harry's daughter will 'make mark on world'

Amal and George Clooney's twins

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George were likely introduced through Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who is a Casamigos ambassador, which was George's tequila brand.

The foursome are now firm friends, with Amal spotted arriving at Meghan's baby shower in February 2019 and the couple attending the Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Will Lilibet play with the Clooney twins?

Amal and George are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, aged four, and we can just picture the siblings doting on Archie and Lilibet.

While George and Amal have been spending much of their time at their property in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, it was revealed last year that they are extensively renovating George's former bachelor pad in Studio City, LA. If the couple move back to the US, kiddie playdates could be on the cards.

READ: Prince Harry hinted at liking name 'Lily' years before daughter's birth

Misha Nonoo's son Leo

Meghan and fashion designer Misha have been friends for years since they first met through a mutual friend in Miami.

Meghan and Misha will have daughters born in the same year

Misha and husband Mikey Hess are parents to son Leo, age one, and Misha is pregnant with a little girl – the perfect playmate for little Lilibet!

The Sun reports that the couple are thinking of relocating from New York to Montecito too!

Jessica Mulroney's three children

Jessica Mulroney is Meghan's BFF and unofficial style advisor, who reportedly helped take her look from actress to working royal.

The pair are thought to have met when Meghan moved from Los Angeles to Toronto after landing her breakout role in Suits, and Jessica even helped organise Meghan's New York baby shower.

The stylist's three children are a fair bit older than Lilibet, with twins Brian and John, 10, and Isabel, seven, but the royal baby will surely enjoy being fussed over by Jessica's brood.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.