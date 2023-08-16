Royal cousins Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet share this touching honour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet turned two in June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid homage to close family members when it came to their name choice for daughter their Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan's little girl was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Two days after her birth, the couple announced her arrival and her full name – Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The moniker paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II's family nickname and Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Lilibet also shares a sweet connection with her cousin, Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's only daughter was born in May 2015 and her full name was confirmed as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle names also in honour of the late Queen and Diana.

In fact, many of the late Queen's female children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have the middle name Elizabeth, starting with the monarch's own daughter, Princess Anne.

Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in turn chose to name their second daughter Lena Elizabeth.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary.

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn also chose to name their second daughter Isla Elizabeth.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Beatrice and Zara have the middle name Elizabeth, and have also passed it down to their daughters, Sienna and Lena

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi following her birth in September 2021.

Princess Eugenie and Zara both welcomed sons in the same year and chose to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh with their choice of middle names.

Eugenie's son was born in February 2021 and his full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, while Zara's baby boy, born in March 2021, is Lucas Philip Tindall.