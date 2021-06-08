Georgia Tennant recently shared on Instagram that she'd started growing her own potatoes – and even Jennifer Garner was a fan.

But despite managing to impress her fans, the Doctor Who actress revealed that she had some harsh critics back at home, in particular her daughter.

Posting a "potato update" on her Instagram Stories, the star explained: "I didn't burn them, thanks for your support, I boiled them and gave them to this creature."

Georgia then gestured to her youngest child, Birdie, one, who was sat on the star's lap, although her face was obscured.

She revealed she had experienced a struggle that many parents had faced, as the tot had "promptly" thrown them "on the floor", clearly unimpressed with what she'd been offered.

The mum-of-five voiced her thoughts that it's where the food "[expletive] belonged" as she revealed, much to her fans' horror, that she herself isn't a fan of them.

The star added that she did pick the potatoes up off from the floor, and planned to mash them in the hopes that she might get better results next time around.

Alongside Birdie, Georgia is also mum to Ty, 19, Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight and Doris, six, and several of them could be heard chatting away in the background of Georgia's video.

Georgia revealed her cooking had some harsh critics

The Merlin actress recently shared an adorable photo of Birdie enjoying the sunshine – and fans were surprised at how much the young girl had grown.

"#freeasabird," the doting mum captioned her post, adding an emoji of sunshine.

One surprised commenter said: "Wow, she's grown up so much. So nice to see such a happy little girl."

Another added: "She's SO big, omg," and a third asked: "Wait, what happened, where's the infant?? Where's Birdie?? This is a whole grown child."

A fourth jubilant fan posted: "Oh wow she's so big! She's adorable and so happy!"

Birdie is the star's youngest child

The actress shares her five children with her husband David Tennant, who adopted Ty in 2012, following his marriage to Georgia.

David, 50, and Georgia, 36, quietly tied the knot on 30 December 2011, before celebrating with a star-studded New Year's Eve reception at London's Globe Theatre.

The couple met in 2008 when they were both filming for Doctor Who.

