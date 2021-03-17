Georgia Tennant shares rare breastfeeding photo for special reason - and fans react The actress shares five children with husband David Tennant

Doting mum Georgia Tennant shared a breastfeeding photo to Instagram on Wednesday, in honour of the second series of her hit comedy show Staged airing in the U.S.

In the sweet picture, the proud mum-of-five sat on a curb in front of a tree, with her youngest child, one-year-old Birdie, on her knee as she breastfed.

Georgia wore black trousers and a matching leather jacket over a striped top while her little girl sweetly coordinated in a grey and black striped outfit with yellow sleeves.

The star captioned the snap: "Happy #Staged2 America day! Catch series 2 now on @hulu. #staged #breastfeeding #sitting #trafficcone #thinkthatcoversit @anna_lundbergs @lucyeatonmess @phinglynn."

Her followers were quick to share their approval for both Georgia's career news and the behind-the-scenes glimpse at family life, with one commenting: "I love that you posted a picture about breastfeeding. Thank you! I love Staged btw."

Another added: "Breastfeeding whenever and wherever!! I am with you!!"

Georgia's fans love her honest depictions of motherhood

A third wrote: "Love this photo! Normalise breastfeeding [clapping emoji]. I’ve watched both seasons of Staged. Freaking hilarious!! Loved it!"

Georgia stars in the comedy series alongside her husband, David Tennant, with whom she shares five children.

The actress has become known for being candid on social media about the ups and downs of parenthood.

The actress and husband David share five children

Towards the end of last year, the actress shared details of the moment she rushed little Birdie to hospital just weeks after her arrival.

Marking the anniversary of that fateful day, the 36-year-old shared a snapshot with her little girl and a picture of a hospital bed as she understandably described the terrifying period as her "darkest of days".

Georgia wrote: "One year on from the darkest of days. Thanks to @nhsenglandldn for giving me the chance to smile like this and also be furious at how much blonder she is than me. #nhs @chelwestft."

