Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake introduce baby boy and reveal his name The couple welcomed their son on Mother's Day in the US

In their first photoshoot and interview since becoming parents, Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake announce in HELLO! magazine the name of their son and talk for the first time about the joy of being a family.

"It has been more emotional than we could have ever imagined," says the former England rugby captain, whose signing with Major League Rugby squad San Diego Legion led to the couple relocating to California, where Camilla gave birth on 9 May.

In the interview, they announce they have chosen the name Wilding for their little boy. "It sounds a bit Californian and a bit like an English poet," says soprano star Camilla as she reveals he is named after the suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

"She was strong and courageous, and she thought about others above herself, and those are all qualities that we would want Wilding to have."

His birth in San Diego was almost three weeks before his due date, however the couple tell HELLO! that Wilding could not have timed it more perfectly. "It was Mother's Day here in America, so I have already had my first Mother's Day although it definitely wasn't all ice cream and presents," smiles Camilla, while Chris is looking forward to his first Father's Day on 20 June.

Camilla Kerslake with baby son Wilding

"I don't know if Wilding will be making me tea in bed just yet though," he says. "I might have to wait a few years for that!"

Chris is full of praise for his wife: "I am so proud of Camilla. What a female body can do, what it can create, it really is incredible. She was an absolute warrior to do that without any pain medicine. I have never had more respect and pride in her."

The birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter has also delighted the couple, who have met Prince Harry several times through the game, when he was the patron of England Rugby. "We've no doubt it will be as special for them as it has been for us. We wish them nothing but happiness and hope the whole family is enjoying their Californian experience."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.