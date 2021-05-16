In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Blue star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen have introduced their baby daughter Cyan Shenel Webbe.

"I'm so in love with my little girl and being a dad," Simon, 42, tells HELLO! "I sing to her and make up songs, and sometimes it sounds as if she's trying to sing, too. She recognises our voices and mimics me."

Ayshen adds: "Being a mum is everything and more I dreamed it would be. I feel so happy that I can't remember what we did before she came along. She's taken over our lives and we're enjoying being in a baby bubble with her."

In the interview, they also talk about how a serious medical complication brought fear and anxiety to the couple, who had already suffered the heartache of two miscarriages. Although a 12-week scan showed no problems, a 20-week scan revealed that a condition known as foetal growth restriction, caused by problems with the placenta, was preventing Cyan's tummy from growing.

At first doctors monitored the situation through regular check-ups, measuring the baby's heart rate, blood flow and oxygen. But at 37 weeks, they discovered Cyan's legs had stopped growing and concluded they needed to deliver her early by Caesarean section.

Cyan was born on 1 April

"I was so worried and emotional," Ayshen tells HELLO! "But when I thought, 'I can't do this,' Simon, who'd nursed me for months when I was suffering from extreme morning sickness, was a calming influence and support. With his reassurance and patience, he showed me that together we could get through anything."

Cyan was delivered at 11.23 am on 1 April at the Royal Alexandra hospital in Harlow, Essex, weighing 6lb 4oz. Recalling that special moment, Simon - who also has a 24-year-old daughter Alanah from a previous relationship - says: "When I saw our baby emerge with a boxing stance, throwing a punch and ready to fight the world, I thought, 'That's my girl.' She opened her eyes and stared straight into mine. It was like looking into a mirror.

The baby girl's beautiful pink nursery at home

"There's not a word to describe how amazing I felt. It was like when you dream you can fly, soaring above the world with your problems behind you. I didn't know something so small and tender could have so much power over me."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.