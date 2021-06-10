The Talk's Amanda Kloots stuns with gorgeous baby bump throwback The TV star celebrated her son's second birthday

Amanda Kloots took a trip down memory lane in honour of her son Elvis' second birthday this week – and left fans stunned with a gorgeous baby bump throwback.

The Talk star posted a sweet image of herself and her late husband Nick Cordero working out just two days before Elvis was born.

Amanda looked gorgeous in a pair of pink and grey leggings and matching crop top, with her bump on full display as she threw her head back laughing.

Nick was beside her on all fours also laughing as the pair were surrounded by gym equipment.

Captioning the lovely image, Amanda wrote: "One of my favorite pictures of Nick and I caught by @algardella two days before going into labor.

"I was still working out, of course, and training Nick. We would go to Central Park or outside to the back of our building and do our sessions. Even 40 weeks pregnant I still kicked his butt."

Amanda's fans loved her baby bump throwback

Her fans were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "Love this picture of you guys." A second said: "You two look so absolutely perfectly happy [love] love this so much."

A third added: "This might be my favorite picture of the two of you that you’ve posted. The happiness is palpable. I will say, it also makes me so incredibly sad for your loss too."

Amanda welcomed her son on 10 June 2019, announcing his birth on Instagram. "Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero!" she wrote at the time.

"Arrived at 6:41 am this morning. 7lbs and 15oz. We are so in love with him already! 56 hour labor but mama and baby boy are doing great! I’ll share my birth story after a very long nap.”

Amanda and late husband Nick Cordero with their son Elvis

Elvis' father Nick tragically died last July from complications caused by COVID-19.

Amanda paid tribute to her late husband in a heartbreaking post in March, writing: "Oh how I miss you. Every second of every day. How I miss your smile, you grabbing me for a hug, my head on your chest when we sleep.

"I miss your voice. I miss walking in the house seeing you holding a guitar and working on music. I miss cooking dinner together, having conversations with you over wine. I miss standing by your gorgeous side, all 6'5 of you!"

