New mom Sadie Robertson shares emotional video to celebrate post-partum journey

Sadie Robertson has shared a sweet and emotional video of her singing to newborn daughter Honey.

The new mom posted on social media to recognize the importance of being vulnerable, and told fans that the song - written for her by friends and the team at Lo Worship - "made us all feel a little bit less lost."

"It was 12 days after giving birth. The three of us were completely exhausted and completely in love. All trying to graciously navigate this new journey of life together. My body was recovering, Honey was in a whole new world full of the unknown, and Christian was taking care of his girls. All three of us fully in the unknown together," shared Sadie.

She added that when the new family-of-three finally "got home, and had our first moment of 'how do we get this baby to stop crying' we put on this song and she stopped".

Sadie, a podcast host and former reality star,has been open about her struggles as a new mom and added: "I pray that the words in this song are always familiar to her. That as she continues to step into the seasons of life that feel unknown and unfamiliar, that the affirmation of God's love would be her sound of peace. I hope the same for you too, friends."

The 22-year-old and husband Christian Huff shared the joyous news on 11 May that they had welcomed a baby girl.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Sadie captioned the pictures.

"The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

The pair threw a gender reveal party and later teased their baby's name by sharing a picture of a crib and a teddy bear wearing a brown knitted sweater with the word embroidered across the middle.

She previously revealed the name and gender

"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," Sadie shared, quoting the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.

"I've always loved this verse. It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."

