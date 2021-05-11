Perrie Edwards twins with Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they show off baby bumps

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram yesterday to share the happy news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The news came just days after her Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her first pregnancy with a shock social media post.

Fans were over the moon to find out that the bandmates were on their pregnancy journey together, and they couldn’t get enough when Little Mix's manager shared an adorable photo of them showing off their matching baby bumps.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards unveils incredible garden at home with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In the photo, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and their manager, Samantha Cox, can all be seen standing in a line cradling their growing bumps and smiling at the camera.

Samantha captioned the pic: "Future best friends pending…We've been through so much and now we get to do this together!! Love you both @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock and Aunty @jadethirlwall".

The girls looked overjoyed as they cradled their baby bumps

People rushed to comment on the cute snap, with one fan writing: "Probably my favourite post on Instagram ever", while another said: "This is just the best picture!!!"

Perrie cut a casual figure in the photo, wearing a pair of cream denim cut-off shorts and a cream T-shirt from popular high street label H&M.

We love Perrie's off-duty look, and have found an exact version of her denim shorts, which are perfect for heading into the warmer months.

Denim shorts, £19.99, H&M

These beige denim cut-offs would look so chic paired with a white blazer and chunky dad sandals, and are a steal at only £19.99!

The star wore her signature blonde hair in a sleek, straight style, and accessoried the look with some chunky gold hoops and matching rings, looking as cool as ever for the sweet snap.

Perrie donned a very different look when announcing the big news, sharing a black and white, artsy photo of her baby bump.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on Instagram

She wore a black lace bra in the picture, and was smiling as her boyfriend rested his hands on his girlfriend's tummy.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate", Perrie wrote on Instagram. "Me + Him = You. We cant wait to meet you baby Ox!"

