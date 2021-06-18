Michelle Keegan melts hearts with new baby picture – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan enjoyed a fun-filled family party this week to mark the launch of her beauty collaboration with Spectrum Collections. The Our Girl star has been sharing a number of intimate photos on her Instagram, melting hearts on Thursday when she posted a sweet photo herself cradling a baby.

The 34-year-old beauty was seen holding her cousin Katie Fearnehough's young son, planting a kiss on the little boy's cheek in the snap. She captioned it: "He's just too much".

Rocking a pretty floral print sundress from Faithfull The Brand with her long brunette hair styled in waves, Michelle looked picture perfect in the photo, which went down a storm with fans – including her husband Mark Wright's mum!

Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright was quick to comment, branding the post "adorable" and giving it a like.

Her celebrity mates including Ashley James also weighed in on the precious picture, saying how lovely it was. One Instagram follower posted: "Gorgeous photo x" while another declared: "Ohh how beautiful is he".

Michelle shared a gorgeous family photograph

Meanwhile, Michelle is riding high on the success of her beauty collaboration with Spectrum Collections, which caused a mass sell-out when it launched last week.

Her makeup kits are now back in stock, so you better hurry if you want to get your hands on the actress' go-to beauty products.

Michelle also posed with her mum Jackie

Michelle's new range is billed as the ultimate summer glow beauty set and includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener.

The products come in a cute two-tier cosmetic case with four chic shades to choose from, all inspired by the Amalfi Coast - Uplifting Lemon, Sunset Orange, Azure Blue and Crisp White.

