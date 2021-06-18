Counting On's Jessa Duggar makes brave pregnancy admission after 'heartbreaking' miscarriage

Jessa Duggar has bravely opened up on how "nervous" she has felt during her pregnancy after a devastating miscarrIiage.

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald revealed in February that they are pregnant and expecting their fourth baby. However, the announcement also revealed she had suffered a "devastating" loss in 2020.

Now, the 28-year-old has shared with fans that she "had a hard time being excited" during the early months of her pregnancy.

MORE: Jessa Duggar shares adorable family update after lunch with sister Jill

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessa Duggar shares pregnancy update

"I had a hard time feeling really excited for the prengnancy becayse I eas nerfvous and worried sometihng may go ewtong and this baby wouldn't make it," she shared.

"But seeing the baby on the ultrasound and knowing everything was progressing well and everything looked healthy, that was encouraging for me," she told fans on her YouTube channel.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

"Making it through the first trimester, and then the second trimester, and things continuing to progress well… that's when I was able to allow myself to be more excited and feel less nervous and on edge about the outcome."

"Going through a loss like that is difficult but in a lot of ways it caused me to be more way more grateful and realise what a blessing it is to have a healthy pregnancy and carry a baby to term and not have complications," she concluded.

Jessa is already mom to two boys and a girl

Jessa and Ben are already parents to Spurgeon, five, Henry, four, and two-year-old Ivy, who celebrated her birthday in May.

The Counting On star regularly shares videos of her life with fans, and recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ivy playing with plant soil.

Spurgeon also celebrated a big milestone, with mom Jessa capturing the moment he lost his first tooth.

"We were going to the butchers to get some meat but all of a sudden it hurt my tooth and when we got home I found out… it wiggled," he told the camera. "I wiggled it with my fingers, and then went to the mirror and sure enough, it's loose!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here