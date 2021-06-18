Dylan Dreyer marks son Calvin's sweet milestone with adorable picture

Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is currently expecting her third child, but she had a special day to celebrate with her eldest son, Calvin, on Thursday.

The young boy celebrated his half birthday, meaning he is now four and a half, and the doting mom uploaded an adorable snap of him.

The youngster was sat poolside enjoying the sunshine, and flashed a huge grin. He was look incredibly stylish in a grey long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts.

In a loving caption, Dylan revealed a sweet thing her son had told her. "Since we celebrate half birthdays now, yesterday was a big day for Calvin as he turned the big 4.5," she wrote.

"He said to me last night when I was tucking him into bed, 'Mommy, I'll never leave you. Even when I'm doing my favorite thing, coloring, if you ask me for a hug, I’ll stop coloring and come over and give you a hug.'

"I mean, not sure you could top a love like that. #feelingblessed #gocalgo #happyhalfbirthdaybuddy"

How sweet is that?!

Calvin celebrated his half birthday

The TV star's fans gushed over Calvin in the comments, as one said: "He's just the cutest! Happy Half Birthday Cal! After the baby's born you’ll be celebrating 10 bdays a year in your house. That's a lot of partying."

"Cute," a second added, while a third posted: "He's getting so big!!!!!"

And a fourth joked about how things might be a little different in the future. "It's the best, soak it all up. I have a soon to be 14 year old now, and let's just say, things change a bit."

Earlier this month, Dylan shared the cutest video of Calvin having a little dance, as he boogied to Big Little Town's hit, Beer, Whiskey and Wine.

Calvin certainly looked in his element as he spun around the family living room and pulled a series of exaggerated facial expressions.

Dylan is a doting mom to two sons

Dylan shares her two boys with her husband Brian Fichera, whom she married in 2012. Last month, the TV star excitedly revealed that the couple are expecting their third child.

Appearing on Today surrounded by her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan joked: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Later in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she is expecting her third son.

